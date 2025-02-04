Man Arrested for Selling Counterfeit Fentanyl Pills After Overdose Investigation

Columbia, CA– – A Tuolumne County man was arrested after authorities linked him to the sale of counterfeit “M30” fentanyl pills following a drug overdose involving an 18-year-old in Columbia, law enforcement officials said.

Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) agents launched an investigation on Jan. 30 after deputies responded to an overdose early that morning. Deputies administered Narcan and performed CPR before the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. During the investigation, authorities seized more than 1,500 counterfeit, blue 30mg Oxycontin “M30” pills believed to contain fentanyl, along with additional evidence of drug sales. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, testing in 2024 showed that 50% of similar pills contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Further investigation led agents to 20-year-old Corey David Craddock, who was identified as distributing the counterfeit pills in Tuolumne County. He was located and arrested in Sonora on the afternoon of Jan. 30. Authorities also found additional evidence related to the sale of marijuana and electronic cigarettes. Craddock was booked at the Dambacher Detention Center on multiple drug-related charges. The seized fentanyl pills weighed approximately 276 grams, qualifying for a five-year sentencing enhancement under Proposition 36, a law passed by California voters in 2024 to increase penalties for drug offenses.

Authorities continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact TNT at (209) 533-5884.