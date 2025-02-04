Free Cholesterol Screenings Offered For Women In Calaveras County

Calaveras, CA– Women in Calaveras County can receive free comprehensive cholesterol screenings throughout February, thanks to a decade-long partnership between Soroptimist International of Calaveras County and Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center. The initiative, launched in 2013 in recognition of American Heart Month, aims to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death among women in the United States.

“These screenings are crucial in detecting risk factors early, allowing women to take proactive steps toward better heart health,” said CJ Singh, director of marketing, communications, and philanthropy for Mark Twain Medical Center. “Access to preventive healthcare is especially vital in rural communities, and we are proud to continue this important partnership.”

Soroptimist International of Calaveras County, which focuses on programs supporting women’s health, education, and economic empowerment, has helped provide hundreds of screenings over the years.

“Heart disease is often called the ‘silent killer’ because its symptoms can be subtle,” said Kelli Rupe, president of Soroptimist International of Calaveras County. “By offering these free screenings, we are ensuring that local women have access to early detection, which can ultimately save lives.”

The screenings are available at Mark Twain Medical Center’s laboratory Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants must bring a photo ID and fast for 12 hours before testing for accurate results.