Utility Crews May Slow Sonora Neighborhood Traffic

Sonora, CA — Utility work in a neighborhood near Sonora High School may well cause some minor impacts for locals this week.
The work is scheduled to occur this Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. involving parts of Shaws Flat Road in the Saratoga Acres area, according to AT&T crew lead Jason Quincy.
Quincy further describes the work as maintenance and fiber optic cable placement between Shaws Flat Road and the corner of Ruth Lane (near Braida Way); also Shaws Flat Road and Corte del Encino. While one-way traffic controls are in place he says motorists should anticipate five-minute delays.