D.A. Announces Charges In DUI Crash Involving TCSO Deputy

Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man involved in a DUI crash earlier this month with a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with two felony counts.

The collision occurred on Saturday, January 18, around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 108 west of Rawhide Road. The CHP reported that 72-year-old Jon Olson was driving an SUV and turned onto Highway 108 from the Rawhide Saloon parking lot into the path of a patrol vehicle driven by 30-year-old Andrew Munoz.

The charges were filed on Wednesday (1/29) by the DUI Prosecution Unit, which specializes in a prosecution team focusing on alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases, as reported here.

The D.A.’s office provided these details about the felony charges:

In Count 1, Olson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(a).

In Count 2, Olson is charged with driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or higher, causing injury, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(b).

It is further alleged as to Counts 1 and 2 that Olson caused great bodily injury to Munoz pursuant to Penal Code section 12022.7(a) and that Olson has suffered a prior conviction for driving under the influence within the past 10 years.

Olson’s blood alcohol content is alleged to have been 0.181 percent.

Additionally, factors in aggravation were also alleged based on the circumstances of the offense and Olson’s prior conviction.

Olson’s arraignment will be held in Department 4 of the Tuolumne County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday (2/3).