D.A. Announces Charges In DUI Crash Involving TCSO Deputy
Sonora, CA – A Jamestown man involved in a DUI crash earlier this month with a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with two felony counts.
The collision occurred on Saturday, January 18, around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 108 west of Rawhide Road. The CHP reported that 72-year-old Jon Olson was driving an SUV and turned onto Highway 108 from the Rawhide Saloon parking lot into the path of a patrol vehicle driven by 30-year-old Andrew Munoz.
The charges were filed on Wednesday (1/29) by the DUI Prosecution Unit, which specializes in a prosecution team focusing on alcohol and drug-impaired driving cases, as reported here.
The D.A.’s office provided these details about the felony charges:
- In Count 1, Olson is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(a).
- In Count 2, Olson is charged with driving with a 0.08 percent blood alcohol content or higher, causing injury, in violation of Vehicle Code section 23153(b).
- It is further alleged as to Counts 1 and 2 that Olson caused great bodily injury to Munoz pursuant to Penal Code section 12022.7(a) and that Olson has suffered a prior conviction for driving under the influence within the past 10 years.
- Olson’s blood alcohol content is alleged to have been 0.181 percent.
- Additionally, factors in aggravation were also alleged based on the circumstances of the offense and Olson’s prior conviction.
Olson’s arraignment will be held in Department 4 of the Tuolumne County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday (2/3).