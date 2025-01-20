DUI Arrest Following Jamestown Crash Involving TCSO Deputy

Jamestown, CA — Details have been released by the CHP about a two-vehicle crash involving a Jamestown man and a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputy on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 7:30 pm on Highway 108 west of Rawhide Road. The CHP reports that 72-year-old Jon Olson of Jamestown was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon, exited the Rawhide Saloon parking lot, and turned onto Highway 108. Officials say he drove into the path of a westbound 2018 Ford Explorer patrol vehicle driven by 30-year-old Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Andrew Munoz. Following the collision, the GMC overturned onto the highway and the patrol vehicle came to a stop on the roadway edge.

Both drivers sustained “minor injuries” according to the CHP and were transported to hospitals in Modesto. Following an investigation, the CHP notes that Olson was arrested for “suspicion of DUI.”

Both directions of Highway 108 were closed for approximately 1 ½ hours while CHP officials investigated the incident.