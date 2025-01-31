Yosemite Superintendent, Muldoon, Retiring Soon

Cicely Muldoon - NPS Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — The leader of Yosemite National Park, Cicely Muldoon, will soon leave her post.

Muldoon, who stepped into the superintendent role in 2020, plans to retire next month.

She sent an email to staff, stating, “I wanted to let you know about my retirement decision. After 40 years of service in the national parks, I will retire at the end of February. I am incredibly fortunate on so many fronts: to have lucked upon a career that enabled me to serve in some of the most incredible places in the country, to have found an organization with a compelling and inspirational mission that has sustained me through the highs and lows of federal service, and most importantly, to have worked with people like you who are so dedicated to public service and the NPS mission.”

She ended the letter, stating, “It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with this great team here in Yosemite where the national park idea came to life.”

Muldoon became the acting Superintendent at Yosemite in January of 2020 and was appointed to the position in November of 2020. Prior to that, she spent 10 years as the superintendent of the Point Reyes National Seashore.

She has recently led the effort to develop a traffic management plan in the park, which has led to a reservation system during peak periods.

The National Park Service has not indicated who will replace Muldoon after her departure next month.