TC Supervisors Send Letter, 3-2, Opposing Yosemite’s Proposed Visitor Plan

Sonora, CA — A letter is being sent to Yosemite National Park voicing concerns about efforts to cap attendance during peak seasons.

A pilot program is currently in place and the National Park Service is moving toward implementing a similar permanent program.

The deadline to provide public comments is at the end of this month. The board of supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution opposing the park’s preferred alternative plan. You can find the resolution by clicking here. An additional line is being added to point out investments that gateway communities have made in public transit to the park. There is also a correlating letter being sent to Park Superintendent Cicely Muldoon.

It states, “A broad coalition of County Board of Supervisors, a US Congressman, gateway community business owners, tourism bureaus and more have made it abundantly clear, numerous times over the past several years, that the National Park Service’s recommended and only approach will have a dramatic negative impact on aspiring visitors and gateway communities.”

You can find the full letter, here.

Supervisors David Goldemberg and Ryan Campbell raised concerns about the tone of the letter and whether all of the statements were factual. Goldemberg also argued that there are two sides to the issue, and that overcrowding is a serious matter to be addressed. Other supervisors in favor of the letter, like Supervisors Haff and Jaron Brandon, stated that alternative approaches brought up by gateway organizations have not been given adequate attention. Haff stated that the corridor businesses are hurting and many people are canceling reservations at the last minute when they learn about the reservation system.

The board discussed various potential ways to massage the letter, as Haff stated she would like to see a 5-0 vote of the board. When it became clear that Supervisor Goldemberg was opposed to sending it, regardless of any minor changes, Haff then motioned to send it as is, but also include an update in the resolution, brought up by Supervisor Campbell, to stress the amount of investment the gateway communities have made to public transportation to the park, like YARTS.

Further explaining his concerns, Goldemberg said that it “took some guts” for the current Park Superintendent to take on the issue of park overcrowding, while others in the past wouldn’t.

During the public comment period at the meeting, ahead of the vote, four people spoke against sending the letter, and one was in favor.

Among those against was John Buckley with the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center who argued that there are mis-statements and inaccuracies listed. He added that the park’s preferred alternative is a compromise. Another commenter, Tom Parrington pointed out that the Vatican and Disneyland, other popular national attractions, require reservations.

Lisa Mayo of Visit Tuolumne County spoke in favor of the letter, and noted she has been involved in many meetings about this issue, and the alternative suggestions brought up by tourism partners have fallen on deaf ears at Yosemite. The pilot program continues into October, but the park is already making its choice. She is hoping the park will slow the process down so that some more collaboration can be done. She stated that as many as 700 vehicles are being turned around on a given day and more discussions should be had before Yosemite makes a long-lasting decision.

The board members in favor of the resolution, and letter, were supervisors Haff, Brandon and Kirk, and those opposed were Campbell and Goldemberg.

The reservation system was recently the focus of Mother Lode Views, and you can find the archived show here.