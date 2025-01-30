School Bus Catches Fire

Long Barn, CA — The CHP reports that a school bus caught fire while on Highway 108 in the Long Barn area of Tuolumne County.

The flames ignited just before 9 a.m., but it is unclear where on the bus. Additionally, the CHP has not disclosed what school was involved. However, they added that the bus had no students on board when the fire erupted. The bus driver was able to get out without suffering any injuries.

According to the CHP, the fire has been extinguished. The bus is not blocking any lanes on the highway, as the driver was able to pull onto the shoulder. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.