Mother Lode Fair Sets Mandatory Preweigh Dates For Junior Livestock Exhibitors

Mother Lode Fair Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Junior livestock exhibitors planning to show and sell market animals at the 2025 Mother Lode Fair must attend mandatory preweigh events, fair officials announced.

Market beef exhibitors are required to participate in a preweigh on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Gardella Ranch in Jamestown. Exhibitors must request an appointment by emailing livestock@mlfair.com no later than Friday, Feb. 14. The final schedule will be released on Saturday, Feb. 15.

For market swine, lambs, and goats, the mandatory preweigh will take place on Sunday, April 27, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. Appointment requests for this event will be accepted beginning April 1. Exhibitors are encouraged to monitor the Mother Lode Fair’s website which is located here.