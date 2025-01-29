State Leaders Discuss Fire Insurance Challenges

Groveland, CA– Community leaders and state representatives gathered recently in Groveland to tackle fire insurance issues during a roundtable discussion. Organized before the recent Los Angeles wildfires, the meeting offered a platform to address escalating premiums and inequities in coverage.

The event, hosted by Gaby Huebner and Terre Passeau of two Groveland Firewise Communities, featured Senator Marie Alvardo-Gil and Assemblyman David Tangipa. Presentations from U.S. Forest Service specialist Pat Laeng, CAL FIRE Pre-Fire Division Chief Gary Whitson, and Groveland Community Services District General Manager Pete Kampa highlighted extensive fuel reduction efforts in the area. Chief Whitson commended Pine Mountain Lake residents for complying with California’s defensible space requirements under PRC 4291, emphasizing the role of the Pine Mountain Lake Association in enforcement.

A notable addition to the discussion was a presentation by Groveland residents Chris Passeau and Marc Colton, who showcased a General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) communication system. This low-cost, user-friendly system offers a reliable alternative during emergencies, maintaining communication when cell service, landlines, and power are disrupted. The group called for a more equitable approach to setting fire insurance premiums, criticizing the reliance on ZIP codes. They argued that communities like Groveland, which have made substantial wildfire preparedness investments—including fuel reduction, emergency communication networks, and evacuation planning, should not face the same financial burden as less-prepared areas.

Assemblyman Tangipa explained that the disconnect stems from Proposition 103, which kept rates low while rebuilding costs surged. He noted that recent adjustments are driving premiums up by $4,000 to $11,000 annually, making coverage unattainable for many. He also criticized California’s FAIR Plan, saying it serves insurance companies more than consumers. Following the meeting, Assemblyman Tangipa toured the area to witness local fuel reduction projects funded by CAL FIRE and community grants. Stops included the Pine Mountain Lake Airport, a vital asset for wildfire response.

The event was moderated by Earl Brohard and attended by community leaders, including Tuolumne County Firewise Coordinator Karen Caldwell and former fire chief Dick Gaiser. Camp Tuolumne Trails provided the venue, while Southside Community Connections supplied a bus for the tour.

A recording of the meeting can be viewed here.