Sonora Man Found Sleeping In Vehicle Handcuffed For Resisting Arrest

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man found sleeping in a vehicle with his dog was handcuffed for resisting arrest and Sonora Police reported the canine tried to bite an officer.

While patrolling the area of the Farmers Market parking lot in downtown Sonora recently, an officer contacted 22-year-old Michael Gross, who was sleeping in his vehicle in the Farmers Market parking lot off Theal Street in downtown Sonora. Police report the dog attempted to bite the officer. Additional officers responded to the scene and spoke to Gross, who refused to follow the officer’s commands to exit the vehicle.

Gross eventually agreed to exit the vehicle where he was detained in handcuffs. The officers observed objective signs of intoxication and placed Gross under arrest for being drunk in public.

A search incident to arrest resulted in the officer finding a set of metal knuckles in Gross’s possession. Gross then became physically aggressive when the officers placed him in a patrol car and he attempted to kick one of the officers in the chest. The officers were able to control Gross and transported him to the Tuolumne County Jail, where his blood alcohol level was over three times the legal limit. Gross was booked on his charges of felony resisting arrest, being in possession of metal knuckles, and being drunk in public.