Calaveras County Seeks Support For Broadband Grant At CPUC Meeting

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County is encouraging its residents and business owners to participate in a California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) meeting on Jan. 30th to advocate for funding to expand broadband access in the region. In partnership with the Golden State Connect Authority (GSCA), the county has developed a ready-to-construct broadband fiber network to address the needs of underserved and disadvantaged areas. Despite this effort, Calaveras County has yet to be selected for funding under the CPUC’s Federal Fund Account (FFA) Last Mile Broadband grant program.

The county is urging residents and businesses to participate in the meeting either in person or by phone during the public comment period, which will take place at the start of the agenda. Comments are limited to one minute.

Key points for public comments include:

Requesting the CPUC to award the Federal Fund Account Last Mile grant to GSCA.

Highlighting that GSCA’s open-access fiber network will increase competition and ensure access to future broadband opportunities in rural California.

Stressing the historical lack of broadband investment in rural areas like Calaveras County.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. at the East End Complex Auditorium, 1500 Capitol Ave., Sacramento, or by phone at (800) 857-1917 using passcode 9899501#.

For more information and participation instructions, visit the CPUC Voting Meeting webpage located here