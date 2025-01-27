Paving Work Gets Underway On Parrotts Ferry Road

Parrotts Ferry Road flooding Friday (2-24-17) View Photo

Sonora, CA — Be prepared for daytime traffic delays, through Wednesday, on Parrotts Ferry Road.

The Tuolumne Utilities District kicked off paving work today between Sawmill Flat Road and Springfield Road as part of a water main improvement project. The work hours are 7 am – 5 pm.

There will be one-way traffic control operations in place over the next few days, and 15-minute delays. Travelers are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible.