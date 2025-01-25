Cloudy
PG&E Pole Maintenance Will Impact Travel

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Pole maintenance will slow travelers on three Sonora roadways next week.

PG&E has hired Summit Line Construction out of Sacramento to complete the job in one day. Three roadways are impacted, two with one-way traffic: 252-336 Summit Avenue and near 230 E Jackson Street, and a full road closure near 200 Hillcrest Drive, off Short Lane.

The work will begin on Thursday, January 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at all the sites. However, crews will be onsite at 8 a.m. preparing for the construction, according to the company, adding that “all jobs will be complete within the day.”

Motorist delays will range from 5 to 10 minutes. There will be detour signage for the closure and flaggers directing one-way traffic at the two other locations.

