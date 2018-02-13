Variety Of Items On TUD Agenda

A CEQA project exemption, a report on the 20-year growth and demand projections, and a capital improvement program update will all be discussed by the Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors.
Today’s meeting will begin at 2pm in the board meeting room at 18885 Nugget Blvd. in Sonora. The directors will vote on a CEQA notice of exemption agreement related to the construction and transfer of a main water line extension to serve three parcels in the Big Hill Road area.
Immediately after, the board will hear a presentation on the district’s 20-year growth and water demand projections as part of the on-going water treatment plant consolidation study. Later, there will be a capital improvement program update for fiscal year 2018.
Today’s meeting is open to the public.