Variety Of Items On TUD Agenda

A CEQA project exemption, a report on the 20-year growth and demand projections, and a capital improvement program update will all be discussed by the Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors.

Today’s meeting will begin at 2pm in the board meeting room at 18885 Nugget Blvd. in Sonora. The directors will vote on a CEQA notice of exemption agreement related to the construction and transfer of a main water line extension to serve three parcels in the Big Hill Road area.

Immediately after, the board will hear a presentation on the district’s 20-year growth and water demand projections as part of the on-going water treatment plant consolidation study. Later, there will be a capital improvement program update for fiscal year 2018.

Today’s meeting is open to the public.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. The TUD Meetings will be available in our Multimedia Section when the TUD board is in session. Meetings are usually on the second Tuesday at 2pm and the fourth Tuesday at 5:30pm of each month. To view now click here. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of TUD and is proudly presented by Grace Moving & Storage.