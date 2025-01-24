Cardiac Care Advancements And State Of Local Healthcare

Greg McCulloch, Sharon Watkins, Stephanie Stuart, and Jaquelyn Lugg View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature a panel of guests from Adventist Health Sonora.

They will speak about some recent advancements in local cardiac care and related special events planned next month as part of American Heart Month. They will also discuss other new healthcare projects and initiatives on the horizon.

The guests will be Adventist Health Sonora President Greg McCulloch, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephanie Stuart, Director of Cardiovascular Services Sharon Watkins, and Marketing and Communications Manager Jaquelyn Lugg.