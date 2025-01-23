New State Law Already Working As Theft Arrest Switches To Felony

Sonora, CA – Sonora Police have made their first arrest using Proposition 36, passed in November, to change what would have been a misdemeanor crime to a felony for a Columbia woman.

The theft happened Tuesday (1/21) at a store in the 1100 block of Sanguinetti Road when 42-year-old Marshae L. Wolf allegedly tried to walk out with a cart full of items without paying. Store staff contacted a nearby officer who detained her, as she had an active warrant for her arrest. Wolf was also found to have suspected drug paraphernalia.

In the past, Wolf would have been charged with a misdemeanor for having over $600 worth of the merchandise, but due to prior theft convictions, it was bumped up to a felony using Prop. 36, where people previously convicted of specific drug or theft crimes can receive increased punishment. Wolf now faces felony theft, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.