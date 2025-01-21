Jamestown Man Caught With 45 Grams Of Fentanyl Sentenced

James Owsley being arrested -- TCSO photo View Photos

Sonora, CA— A Jamestown man has been sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty last month to possessing 45 grams of fentanyl and nearly 200 grams of meth.

Today, Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reported that 43-year-old James Owsley was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison. As we reported last month, on Dec. 1st, sheriff’s deputies responded to Old Melones Dam Road near Shell Road to investigate Owsley for violating an emergency protective order by staying in a shed on the property. A search of his shed and vehicle turned up around 190 grams of methamphetamine as well as cocaine and 45 grams of fentanyl. Additionally, he had a storage unit in Sonora, where investigators found a loaded 9mm Glock firearm, which he is prohibited from having.

Jenecke relayed that as part of his plea, Owsley acknowledged the following Fentanyl Advisement, required under Proposition 36, passed in 2024: “You are hereby advised that illegally selling or furnishing controlled substances carries with it the specific risk that you are providing drugs laced with a potentially lethal substance and are hereby advised that if you personally provide or aid someone else in providing these drugs to another person, and a person dies as a result of ingesting a fentanyl-laced product, you can be charged with manslaughter or murder.”

Jenecke says her office began giving the Fentanyl Advisement in the past year before the law’s passage.