Two Searches In Jamestown Result In Fentanyl And Gun Arrest

James Owsley being arrested -- TCSO photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A suspect staying in a shed on a Jamestown property with a restraining order against him resulted in a search of it and a storage locker where illegal items were found.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to Old Melones Dam Road near Shell Road for a report of a temporary restraining order violation. They found 43-year-old James Owsley sleeping in a shed, violating a no-contact restraining order stemming from a domestic violence incident.

While handcuffing Owsley, deputies saw what they believed to be methamphetamine in the shed. Investigators got a search warrant for it and Owsley’s vehicle that turned up 190 grams of methamphetamine and 45 grams of fentanyl in various bags. They also found items consistent with drug sales, including over $600 cash, packaging materials, digital scales, and drug use paraphernalia.

After Owsley’s arrest, agents discovered that Owsley had a storage unit. It was then searched, uncovering a loaded handgun with no serial number referred to as a “ghost gun.” Also, multiple rounds of ammunition were found, which he is prohibited from possessing.

Owsley faces numerous felony drug-related charges, along with a prohibited person having a firearm and ammunition. For a video of his arrest and the searches, click here.