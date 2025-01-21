Angels Camp Adding New Enforcement Officer Position

Downtown Angels Camp View Photo

Angels Camp, CA — The Angels Camp City Council is poised to approve an employment agreement with its first Building, Fire, and Code Enforcement Officer.

The City Council voted to create the position in August of 2024 and will vote to approve a contract with top finalist, Michael Clarke. It pays an annual salary of just over $105,000.

Today’s regular session portion of the meeting starts at 6 pm at the Angels Camp Fire House on Vallecito Road.

The Council will also hear an update on the Utica Park renovation project and vote on approving a three-year temporary easement for PG&E so that the utility company can make upgrades to its overhead transmission lines in the 2600 block of Highway 49.