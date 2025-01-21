Pair Of Trump Executive Orders Catch Newsom’s Ire

Washington, DC — Dozens of Executive Orders were signed on day one of President Donald Trump’s new term in office, and Governor Gavin Newsom quickly criticized two.

Early in the day, when President Trump was inaugurated, Newsom congratulated him, stating, “Where our shared principles are aligned, my administration stands ready to work with the Trump-Vance administration to deliver solutions and serve the nearly 40 million Californians we jointly represent.”

Later in the day, Newsom quickly criticized an action to end birthright citizenship, with a short response. The Governor stated, “This is unconstitutional.”

The Governor also put out a statement opposing Trump’s climate actions, specifically pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. The Governor argued, “If you don’t believe in science, believe your own damn eyes.”

We reported earlier that President Trump and Governor Newsom are anticipated to meet in person later this week when Trump visits California to view the wildfire destruction.

