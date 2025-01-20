President Trump Plans To Survey California Fire Destruction

Governor Gavin Newsom And President Donald Trump View Photo

Los Angeles, CA — Later this week, President Donald Trump says he will visit California to view the destruction caused by the fires in Los Angeles.

At a rally ahead of today’s inauguration, Trump stated, “I want to send our love to everyone affected by the terrible wildfires raging in California. We’re praying for you all, and we love you all. We are going to be there very soon. I’m going to go out there on Friday to see it and to get it moving back. We’re going to get some of the best builders in the world and we’ll get it moving back.”

Governor Gavin Newsom sent a letter to the incoming President last week, inviting Trump to come to California, and urging him not to politicize the disaster. That came after a war of words with the Governor earlier calling a special session to “Trump-proof” the state, and President Trump later criticizing the Governor for his handling of the fires.