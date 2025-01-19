Two Injured, Including Deputy, In Jamestown Crash

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that one of its deputies was hurt in a crash on Highway 108 near Jamestown this (Saturday) evening.

The deputy was traveling home in a patrol vehicle when the incident happened near the intersection of Rawhide Road. Limited details have been released, but the deputy, along with the driver in the other vehicle, were flown to hospitals out of the area for medical treatment.

The CHP is investigating the crash and reports that it happened at around 7:30 pm. Traffic was impacted in the area until just after 9 pm. No additional details are immediately available.