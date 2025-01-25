Missing Mariposa County Woman Found

Missing person Cherie Hogan View Photo

Mariposa County, CA – A missing Mariposa County woman has been found unharmed and in another state, not disclosed by sheriff’s investigators.

We relayed last week that a family member filed a missing person’s report on January 9th for 32-year-old Cherie Hogan, whom sheriff’s officials called a potentially at-risk person. She had left her residence with a friend, who was not identified.

Following up on all leads, tips, and information over the past few weeks, sheriff’s officials updated that Hogan has been located using what is called a leveraging License Plate Reader, also known as LPR.

“These readers are located throughout the United States. Once a license plate ‘hits’ the reader, our office is contacted, and we are able to contact law enforcement in the area to be our eyes and quickly respond to the area or ‘be on the lookout,”’ according to investigators.

Hogan left the area on her own accord, added sheriff’s officials, noting that she is not and has not been in any danger.

“We appreciate all of the information from the public on Cherie and her possible whereabouts,” stated sheriff’s officials.