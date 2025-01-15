Potentially At-Risk Person Missing

Missing person Cherie Hogan View Photo

Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking the public for help in locating “a potentially at-risk person.”

The picture in the image box is of 32-year-old Cherie Hogan, who was reported missing by her family last Thursday (1/9). Sheriff’s officials relay that she left her residence with a friend that day. No further details regarding the friend or their identity were disclosed.

The family became concerned when they later received text messages from Hogan, expressing worry about her mental well-being. Sheriff’s officials provide the following description of Hogan:

Age: 34

Eyes: Green

Hair: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Anyone with information regarding Hogan’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the MCSO at (209) 966-3615.