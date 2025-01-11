Parrotts Ferry Road Sewer Work Back On

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) sewer work on Parrots Ferry Road has been pushed back twice due to concerns over substantial daytime traffic and lengthy delays for travelers will begin tomorrow.

As we reported earlier, it was first scheduled to begin this past Monday. It was switched to Tuesday, but that was also canceled as the district decided to move the forcemain sewer work from the day to overnight due to the heavy day traffic. TUD reports the work will begin on Sunday, January 12, 2025, and run from 8 p.m. and continue until 6:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2025.

The construction area is between Springfield and Sawmill Flat roads. There will be a one-way traffic control with flaggers in effect, potentially causing delays of up to 15 minutes. TUD encourages drivers to consider alternative routes whenever possible. Motorists are also asked to obey all signage and personnel directions and slow down in the cone zone.