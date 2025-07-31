Mostly Clear
65.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

100% Containment On Boneyard Fire

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Boneyard Fire on Saturday afternoon (around 3 pm) - photo by Jason Jeffery

Boneyard Fire on Saturday afternoon (around 3 pm) - photo by Jason Jeffery

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters reached a milestone on Wednesday, reaching 100-percent containment on the Boneyard Fire along Priest Coulterville Road.

It burned nearly 227 acres.

It ignited this past Saturday, July 26, and prompted evacuation orders along areas like Jackass Ridge Road and Jackass Creek, and evacuation warnings for Pine, Cueno, Stout, Sierra and Chapin Road. An aggressive attack by air and ground resources, aided by favorable weather conditions, was successful in stopping the spread, as reported here.

No structures were reported as damaged, and there were no injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Mop-up operations will continue in the area.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 