100% Containment On Boneyard Fire

Boneyard Fire on Saturday afternoon (around 3 pm) - photo by Jason Jeffery View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Firefighters reached a milestone on Wednesday, reaching 100-percent containment on the Boneyard Fire along Priest Coulterville Road.

It burned nearly 227 acres.

It ignited this past Saturday, July 26, and prompted evacuation orders along areas like Jackass Ridge Road and Jackass Creek, and evacuation warnings for Pine, Cueno, Stout, Sierra and Chapin Road. An aggressive attack by air and ground resources, aided by favorable weather conditions, was successful in stopping the spread, as reported here.

No structures were reported as damaged, and there were no injuries. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. Mop-up operations will continue in the area.