New District Manager Picked For BLM Central California

Gabe Garcia New BLM Central California District Manager View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has appointed Gabriel Garcia as the new District Manager for the Central California District, which includes the Mother Lode.

Garcia replaces Chris Heppe, who has taken a position with the BLM California State Office. He will oversee approximately 2.2 million acres of BLM-managed public lands, spanning from the Pacific coast to the Sierra Nevada. The Central California District manages various National Conservation Land Units, including 12 wilderness areas, 33 wilderness study areas, four national monuments, three wild and scenic rivers, two national scenic and historic trails, and the BLM’s only national scenic area, the Alabama Hills. There are five BLM field offices and 260 employees oversee those lands across 42 counties.

“I am pleased to welcome Gabe into this new role where his knowledge of public lands, planning, and recreation will be utilized and benefit the communities and stakeholders we serve,” said BLM California State Director Joe Stout.

A Chico State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in biology, Garcia holds a master’s degree in business administration from National University. He has over 22 years of experience with the BLM, most recently as the field manager of the Bakersfield Field Office, which manages 600,000 acres of public lands across eight counties in Central California. Garcia also oversaw multiple major wildfire incidents while working in various capacities within the planning, oil and gas, and natural resource programs.

“It is a tremendous privilege to be a steward of such a diverse landscape and spectacular cross-section of California that is enjoyed and utilized in a variety of ways,” says Garcia. “I look forward to supporting the BLM managers, staff, and specialists who are fantastic at handling the popularity of our recreation areas while building partnerships with other agencies and communities. Together we can leverage resources and enhance the work being done on the ground.”

Garcia has established and maintained strong partnerships with other agencies, organizations, and the public. He noted that he looks forward to expanding on these partnerships as he moves into his new role as district manager.