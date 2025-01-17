Fight Between Two SHS Students Ends With One Flown For Medical Treatment

Sonora High School View Photo

Sonora, CA – A fight between two male teens, ages 15 and 17, at Sonora High School resulted in one of the students being flown to a Valley hospital for treatment.

The brawl happened this morning, January 16, 2025, around 9:30 a.m. on the campus, but what the two students were fighting about was not disclosed by Sonora Police. When officers arrived on the scene, school staff had already broken up the fight. Sonora Police Department spokesperson Detective Thomas Brickley reports, “As a result of the fight, one student had to be transported to a Valley Trauma Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.” Brickley continued, “During the course of the investigation, it was determined that no weapons had been used in the fight. The fight was isolated between two students and it was determined that there was no further threat to students on campus.”

While other students witnessed the incident, no others joined in the fight. One student was arrested and booked at the juvenile hall. Brickley added, “Due to the nature of the fight and the subjects being juveniles, no other information will be released.”