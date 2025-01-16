Calaveras County Firefighter Killed In Wednesday Morning’s Fatal Crash

Central Calaveras Fire District engine View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A Calaveras County firefighter died in yesterday morning’s fatal crash in San Andreas.

The deceased is 20-year-old Thomas Wennhold from San Andreas. He worked for the Central Calaveras Fire District in the Mokelumne Hill area of the county. As we reported on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, the solo vehicle collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. on Mountain Ranch Road at Rocky Road in an unincorporated portion of Calaveras County.

San Andreas Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Jeremy Cooper reports that Wennhold was driving a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup eastbound when, for an unknown reason still under investigation, the truck veered off the roadway, overturned, and rolled down a 20-foot dirt bank into the riverbed.

Wennhold suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Cooper added, “DUI is not suspected in this traffic collision.”