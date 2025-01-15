Clear
Fatal Crash On Mountain Ranch Road

By B.J. Hansen
San Andreas, CA — In Calaveras County, the CHP reports that a vehicle went off Rocky Road, near Mountain Ranch Road, and into a creek bed.

It was located at 8:32 am. The vehicle also hit a road sign. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and the Calaveras County coroner was also requested, as there was a confirmed fatality.

Travel with caution in the area, and be prepared for activity. No additional information is immediately available.

 

