Fatal Crash On Mountain Ranch Road

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA — In Calaveras County, the CHP reports that a vehicle went off Rocky Road, near Mountain Ranch Road, and into a creek bed.

It was located at 8:32 am. The vehicle also hit a road sign. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and the Calaveras County coroner was also requested, as there was a confirmed fatality.

Travel with caution in the area, and be prepared for activity. No additional information is immediately available.