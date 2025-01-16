TCTC Appoints Blankenship As New Executive Director

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Transportation Council (TCTC) board of directors has officially appointed Tamera Blankenship to be the new Executive Director.

We reported earlier that Blankenship emerged as the top finalist for the position following a series of interviews. She will oversee strategic long-term transportation planning, manage projects, and oversee public transit services.

TCTC and the Tuolumne County Transit Agency are a joint entity that oversees transportation projects for Tuolumne County and the City of Sonora.

Blankenship joins TCTC following her most recent role as a Housing Specialist in the Tuolumne County Community Development Department. She was instrumental in advancing housing initiatives and securing a $2.5 million MORE Grant to support home repairs for low-income residents. She has a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from California State University, Stanislaus.

Meeting documents note that the starting salary for the Executive Director position is just over $143,000. Her appointment was made at a special meeting on January 10. She replaces retired Executive Director Darin Grossi.