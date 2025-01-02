TCTC Will Vote On Hiring New Executive Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County’s current Housing Development Specialist is the top finalist to replace the retired Darin Grossi as the Tuolumne County Transportation Council Executive Director.

The TCTC Board, which is a joint entity that oversees transportation projects for the City of Sonora and Tuolumne County, is set to vote on approving a contract with Tamera Blankenship to be the new leader.

Grossi retired, effective December 28, and the TCTC Board will vote on a three-year contract with Blankenship at its meeting on Wednesday, January 8. It has a starting annual salary of $143,459. She has been working as the county’s Housing Development Specialist since May of 2023 and has notably been helping in developing the 2024-2029 Housing Element Update.

11 applications were received for the TCTC Director position and a series of interviews led to Blankenship being picked as the best fit for the position. The interview panels included representatives from the City of Sonora, the County of Tuolumne, the Calaveras Council of Governments, and Grossi.

Blankenship has also worked with the Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Office and the Riverside District Attorney’s Office. She received a Masters Degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Hawai’i at Manoa.

Blankenship would oversee transportation planning, supervision of TCTC staff, and provide oversight of the county’s public transit system.

The TCTC public meeting, to approve the contract, will be Wednesday, January 8, at 3 pm, in the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street. Her first day in the position would be January 13.

The TCTC meeting documents note that Grossi will remain on as a retired annuitant to facilitate a smooth transition and help with special projects.