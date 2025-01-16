Standoff In Jenny Lind Ends With Armed Suspect Killed

Octavio Hernandez -- CCSO photo View Photo

Jenny Lind, CA – A standoff in Jenny Lind ended with the suspect being shot and killed this afternoon.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials say suspect 32-year-old Octavio Hernandez, of Valley Springs, fired at deputies, forcing them to shoot back. As reported on Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials put out an alert to the public about an armed suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle and weapons charges at large in the 400 Block of Buena Vista Court in the community of Jenny Lind. When deputies located Hernandez late in the afternoon yesterday just south of that area in the Calaveras River Canyon, it turned into a standoff.

Today the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) continued its efforts to resolve the situation. They used a drone to get a cell phone to Hernandez so they could communicate better and try to get him to move away from his rifle voluntarily. A drone spotted a handgun on Hernandez and when CNT tried to get him to disarm, he refused and headed deeper into the canyon. Sheriff’s spokesperson Greg Stark reports that he was making remarks intended to escalate the situation to a violent encounter with law enforcement while CNT members continued to try to get him to surrender. Stark recounted what happened next: “At about 3:25 PM, the suspect chose to fire the weapon in his possession at law enforcement personnel located near his position. In response to this threat, the officers in the immediate vicinity were compelled to use their firearms for self-defense.”

The suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. The deputies involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. The California Department of Justice, the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the investigation into the incident. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided as investigators release more information.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected by this tragic situation,” added Stark.