Report Of Armed Suspect In Jenny Lind

Jenny Lind, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a suspect believed to be armed with a firearm in the 400 Block of Buena Vista Court in the community of Jenny Lind.

The sheriff’s office reports that the suspect is “described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 240 pounds, wearing an orange jacket and camouflage pants.”

Neighbors in the vicinity are advised to secure their doors and promptly report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.