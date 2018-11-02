Caltrans Plans Beginning Feb. 12

Sonora, Ca – So far, it looks like an uncharacteristically light week for Caltrans road work across the Mother Lode.

Motorists should be in for only minor delays due to two cone zones in Tuolumne County that are scheduled to be in place every weekday this week for drainage work.

The first is along Highway 49, where drainage work continues between Highway 120 and the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The other is on Highway 120 in the Groveland area at Merrell Road where crews are slated to work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic