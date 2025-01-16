Mother Lode Legislator Secures Fairground Infrastructure Funding

Senator Marie Alvarado Gil View Photo

Sonora, CA – Mother Lode State Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil has secured $40 million for upgrades to infrastructure to enhance emergency response capabilities at California’s 78 fairgrounds across the state.

“More than just venues for entertainment, California’s fairgrounds serve a vital function during times of crisis, providing shelter for families and animals, supplies, and essential support. The recent wildfires highlight the urgent need for improved emergency preparedness, yet many fairgrounds are in disrepair,” said Senator Alvarado-Gil. “By securing this funding, we can ensure they are equipped and ready when our communities need them most. I thank the California Department of Food and Agriculture for joining me to address this important issue.”

This funding addresses a revenue gap caused by horse racing fees being redirected to the general fund. Additionally, the 2011-2012 state budget eliminated supplemental payments, causing many fairgrounds to fall behind on critical maintenance, such as repairs to restroom facilities, HVAC systems, roofs, and other essential areas.

To address this issue, Alvarado-Gil authored SB 1261, which was ultimately killed. This year, she requested the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) to explore ways to access fairground funding through the Clean Air Bond Act (SB 867). CDFA Secretary Karen Ross confirmed that $40 million would be allocated from the Clean Air Bond Act to support emergency response upgrades for fairgrounds across the state.

“Our goal is to maximize the use of the funds to support as many fairgrounds as possible by helping them repair and improve their basic operational infrastructure, thus ensuring their readiness to continue serving the people of California during emergencies,” said Secretary Ross.

Meanwhile, Alvarado-Gil argues that demand has grown for these venues, especially as emergency response centers during crises.

“This funding is a step in the right direction, but there’s still much more to be done. I will continue fighting for the necessary investments to ensure state fairgrounds can fully meet the growing demands of emergency response and are prepared to protect Californians,” Alvarado-Gil concluded.