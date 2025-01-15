New Details Released Regarding Sonora Stabbing

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – We are learning more details surrounding a stabbing last week in Sonora where a man was flown from the scene.

A report of a stabbing around 2:23 a.m. on Monday, January 6th, 2025, sent Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies racing to the area of Colorado River Drive near Smokey River Drive, where they found a man with an abdomen wound. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that the unidentified victim “appeared to be highly intoxicated.”

When deputies arrived, the victim and his roommate were inside the apartment, but the victim noted that the attack took place outside, near his apartment, by an unknown person. Boujikian relayed, “He [the victim] was unable to provide any description of the person and stated that the individual did not speak during the incident.” The victim was then flown out of the area for medical treatment.

Deputies then searched the unit and discovered blood and a knife with blood on it, but deputies did not locate any evidence outside. It was not disclosed how those items got into the apartment. Detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation, conducting interviews and collecting forensic evidence.

“No arrests have been made, and there is no known threat to the public,” noted Boujikian. “The case remains under investigation, and detectives will continue to pursue any available leads.”