Stabbing Incident Under Investigation In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — There was a stabbing early this morning in the area of Colorado River Drive near Smokey River Drive in Tuolumne County.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, says, “At approximately 2:23 am, deputies responded code 3 with emergency lights and sirens to the area in response to a man who reported he had been stabbed. When deputies arrived in the area they located the man who had a stab wound to his abdomen. The man was transported by medics to an air ambulance and was flown to an out-of-area hospital for medical treatment.”

Detectives remain on the scene and it is still an active investigation. No additional information is being released by authorities at this time. We will pass along more information when it becomes available.