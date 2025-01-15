Riggs Resigns As Tuolumne County Administrator

Tracie Riggs - CAO View Photo

Sonora, CA — Following a closed-session performance evaluation held on Tuesday, Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs is resigning from her position.

Riggs has served as the leader of county government since July of 2018, having replaced Craig Pedro, and before that previously serving as Assistant Tuolumne CAO.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Board of Supervisors Chair Jaron Brandon, regarding speculation that Riggs was no longer in the position following Tuesday’s meeting. Brandon responded with a statement on behalf of the board.

It states, “The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors is confirming that County Administrative Officer Tracie Riggs has announced her resignation, and will take leave as outlined in her contract, effective immediately. We thank her for her years of service to the county as CAO.”

The statement continues, “The Board of Supervisors has identified a path moving forward that prioritizes financial stability and public safety services. The board will work collaboratively with Department Heads to identify cost reductions, efficiency opportunities, and restructuring to achieve these goals during upcoming meetings on budget and county priorities.”

The board plans to lay out a process for recruiting a new CAO in the near future. In the interim, Assistant CAO Roger Root will assume the responsibility for the administration of county services.

The board of supervisors this month added two new members, with Mike Holland and Steve Griefer joining returning supervisors Anaiah Kirk, Jaron Brandon and Ryan Campbell. As reported earlier, the board also directed department heads on Tuesday to look for 15% spending cuts on non-public safety services.