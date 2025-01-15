Tuolumne Supervisors Direct Department Heads To Find 15% Cuts

Tuolumne Supervisors Discuss Financial Trends View Photo

Sonora, CA — In response to challenging budget times on the horizon, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors directed department heads to find 15% percent reductions for non-public safety services.

Meanwhile, public safety department funding will be frozen.

The announcement was made at the end of a lengthy meeting on Tuesday that featured a presentation on current financial trends, and closed session items to review the performance of CAO Tracie Riggs and to discuss bargaining negotiations.

The 15% directive was the sole item reported following the closed session.

Among the challenges on the horizon is a loss of federal SAFER grant funding, which the county has used to spend millions on in recent years to help fund fire services. There was also discussion at the meeting about potentially moving services like fire and sheriff’s office out of the General Fund, so they would be a set amount each year, more stable, rather than having to compete with other General Fund services for revenue.

More discussion will come at future meetings.