Calaveras County Offers Training For New Emergency Ranch Access Pass Holders

Calaveras, CA– Beginning this month, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with CAL FIRE, the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, and Calaveras County Agriculture Department, will host two classroom-based training sessions for new Emergency Ranch Access Pass holders. The training is a requirement for ranchers and agricultural workers who may qualify for the pass, which allows limited access to restricted areas during emergencies to care for livestock and other agricultural assets. The program was developed after the 2015 Butte Fire, when several ranchers and farmers were unable to reach their animals due to road closures. In response, the sheriff’s office collaborated with the agriculture department and other stakeholders to create the Emergency Ranch Access Pass.

The pass is designed for agriculturalists managing 10 or more head of livestock or bee hives. It provides potential access, when deemed safe by emergency personnel, to areas closed to the public during disasters such as wildfires. Pass holders are authorized to perform specific tasks, including feeding and watering livestock, transporting animals, and assisting emergency crews by identifying access points and water resources. Eligible applicants must be key personnel with knowledge of farm operations, including irrigation systems and essential equipment. Training covers emergency procedures, emphasizing that pass holders are not first responders and are prohibited from engaging in firefighting.

The pass does not guarantee access. Emergency responders have discretion to deny entry when conditions pose imminent danger to the public or personnel. To register for the upcoming training sessions, contact Lieutenant Greg Stark at 209-754-6783 or Sergeant Jason Waite at 209-754-6786.