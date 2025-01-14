McClintock Leads GOP Opposition To Range Of Light Monument

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC– Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.) led a group of California congressional Republicans on Wednesday in urging President Joe Biden to reject plans to establish the proposed Range of Light National Monument. The monument would encompass more than 1.4 million acres of federal land, including the entire Sierra National Forest and the San Joaquin River Gorge. In a letter to Biden, McClintock and co-signers argued that the proposal would restrict public access, hurt local economies, and hinder wildfire prevention efforts through increased regulatory oversight.

“This designation would be a gross government overreach,” the letter stated. “Due to the potentially devastating effects of the proposal, along with the strong opposition of local stakeholders, we call on you to not establish the proposed Range of Light National Monument.”

The letter, also signed by Reps. Doug LaMalfa, Kevin Kiley, Vince Fong, David Valadao, Jay Obernolte, and Darrell Issa, highlighted concerns about the Antiquities Act, which allows the president to designate national monuments. The lawmakers contend the act has been broadly misinterpreted beyond its original intent, which limits monument designations to the smallest area necessary to protect historically or scientifically significant sites. The letter cited opposition from regional stakeholders who fear economic harm from reduced land access and questioned whether additional protections would actually help manage forest fire risks. Republicans emphasized the need for greater congressional and local input before altering land management on such a large scale, warning that unilateral executive action would be misguided. The full letter can be found here.