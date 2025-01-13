GOP Lawmakers Push Newsom For Special Session On Wildfires

Sacramento, CA– Legislative Republicans urged Gavin Newsom to convene a special session of the California Legislature, calling for immediate action to address the wildfire devastation in Southern California and stabilize the state’s volatile insurance market. In a letter to the governor, GOP lawmakers outlined priorities including expedited wildfire prevention projects, insurance market reforms, and harsher penalties for arson and other fire-related crimes.

Assemblyman David Tangipa of Clovis, citing personal experience with wildfire devastation, highlighted the critical need for decisive action. “Having personally experienced the devastation of a massive wildfire, I deeply empathize with the families in Southern California facing this crisis,” he said. “Immediate action is critical. California families deserve more than empty promises — they deserve real solutions to the devastating wildfires threatening our communities.”

The Republican letter outlines six priorities for the proposed special session:

-Expedited permitting for controlled burns and post-fire reconstruction.

-Streamlined environmental reviews to improve fire safety, including undergrounding power lines and creating emergency escape routes.

-Stronger criminal penalties for arson and negligent fires.

-Incentives for home hardening, such as tax credits and grants for wildfire-resistant upgrades.

-Increased funding for wildfire prevention and safety initiatives.

-Insurance market transparency and reform to stabilize coverage options and attract private insurers back to California.

The letter warns of growing financial pressure on the California FAIR Plan and criticizes limited funding for wildfire prevention. The full letter can be found here.