Sonora Area Foundation Helping To Disperse Donations Following SoCal Fires

Fires destroy homes in Los Angeles - LA Fire Department Image View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Area Foundation is helping to connect donors to those in need following the devastating fires that have ripped through the greater Los Angeles area.

Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum reports that the SAF will be sending financial support to agencies/organizations helping those who are displaced by the incidents. Donations can be made through donor-directed funds, or local community members can simply drop off checks at the SAF office. If going that route, they should be made out to the Sonora Area Foundation with “SoCal Fires” in the memo.

Slocum says the foundation will be sending the financial gifts to the Pasadena Community Foundation, the California Community Foundation, the Samaritan’s Purse (providing CA fire disaster relief), and the non-profit arm of AirBNB (providing free lodging for those displaced).

The Sonora Area Foundation is located at 362 South Stewart Street in Sonora or can be reached at 209-533-2596.