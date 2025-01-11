Declaring Support For Career Technical Education In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County Superintendent Of Schools Office logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Calling it a “pivotal moment” for Career Technical Education (CTE) in Tuolumne County, community leaders, educators, and local organizations joined forces to sign a declaration of support for this skilled labor education.

To make this initiative work, partnerships between local industries and CTE programs are critical, say county educators. They relay that about 50% of high school students pursue careers in these fields, including auto mechanics, fire and forestry, agriculture, welding, construction, hospitality, culinary arts, computer sciences, and healthcare.

The move was spearheaded by Darrell Slocum, CEO of the Sonora Area Foundation, and Zack Abernathy, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, with those signing the declaration from Columbia Elementary School, Jamestown Elementary School, Sonora Elementary School, Sonora High School, Soulsbyville Elementary School, and Summerville Elementary School, the Tuolumne County Board of Education (TCBOE), and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS).

“These programs equip students with practical skills, hands-on training, and industry certifications, enabling them to transition directly into well-paying jobs after high school,” according to county educators, who added that the declaration underscores the community’s commitment to:

Advocating for increased funding for CTE programs.

Promoting the benefits of CTE careers to students, parents, and educators.

Fostering partnerships between schools, businesses, and industry leaders.

Supporting programs that provide students with certifications, training, and work experience.

It is also the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views, where guests, including Abernathy and Slocum, tell us all there is to know about CTE. Click here for that link. For more information about this initiative and how to get involved, contact:

Zack Abernathy at 209.536.2010 or zabernathy@tcsos.us

Darrell Slocum at 209.533.2596 or Darrell@sonora-area.org