Providing Career Technical Education Opportunities

Darrell Slocum, Jamie Roberson, Brandon Price, Zack Abernathy, and Chris Rangel View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on a new community initiative to highlight and grow Career Technical Education pathways in Tuolumne County.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Sonora Area Foundation and several other local groups and stakeholders are actively participating.

This weekend’s radio show will feature local contractors Jamie Roberson and Chris Rangel, Sonora Area Foundation CEO Darrell Slocum, Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Zack Abernathy, and Columbia College’s Dean of Career Technical Education Brandon Price.

They will talk about local partnerships and opportunities currently in place, the importance of CTE, and the action plan moving forward.