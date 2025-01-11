New Details Released On Law Enforcement Activity In Valley Springs

Calaveras County Sheriff's patrol View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials have released new details about Wednesday’s law enforcement activity in Valley Springs, including that it began with a home invasion in San Andreas.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of a robbery on Tuesday (1/7) at a home in the 400 block of Gold Court, off Market Street and Russells Road, west of Highway 49. Once on scene, the unidentified victim told deputies that there was knocking at their door and when they opened it, a female pointed a handgun at them. With two accomplices behind her, they pushed their way into the residence as the victim stumbled backward in surprise. The victim added that the female continued to brandish the gun while her accomplices stole items from the residence and then fled in an unknown direction. A search of the area was made but the suspects were not located.

The investigation led detectives to Valley Springs and the female suspect, 47-year-old Jessica Ann Colcleaser. Wednesday, sheriff’s officials issued an alert to the public to assist in the search of her home in the 400 block of Rose Street in Valley Springs, as we reported here. Sheriff’s officials explained their decision to use the SWAT team, stating, “Based on several facts and circumstances surrounding the investigation, the decision was made to use the Calaveras SWAT to serve the search warrant.” Those facts and circumstances were not disclosed.

When the SWAT team entered the home, they recovered some of the stolen items. They also uncovered ammunition, a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, three handguns, two rifles, and a shotgun. Colcleaser was arrested for robbery, possession of stolen property, prohibited persons in possession of ammunition and firearms, and possession of a firearm without identification marks. No further information on her accomplices was released as the investigation is ongoing.