Update: Law Enforcement Activity In Valley Springs

Calaveras Sheriff's Office Patrol Vehicle View Photo

Update at 7:10 p.m.: Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials update that law enforcement activity this evening in the 200 block of Rose Street in Valley Springs has “successfully concluded.” They added that the advisory to avoid the area has been lifted. No further details regarding the activity were released.

Original post at 6:27 p.m.: Valley Springs, CA – Calaveras County Sheriff’s officials are warning the public regarding law enforcement activity in Valley Springs this evening.

Deputies are on the scene of an incident in the 200 block of Rose Street, between East Daphne and California streets in Valley Springs, near the Highways 12 and 26 junction. No further details have been released. Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to please avoid the area and to find alternative routes around the area. They add that further updates will be provided as the situation develops.