Which Government Offices Are Open Or Closed On January 9?

Sonora, CA — Some government offices are closed, while others are open, on the National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

All federal offices are closed today, at the directive of President Joe Biden. This includes, locally, the US Forest Service and the US Postal Service. The US Stock Market is closed.

We contacted the Governor’s Office, which noted that the State of California offices are still open and operating as usual. Schools are also open and running as scheduled.

The Tuolumne and Calaveras government offices, other than emergency services, are closed today. Tuolumne County recognizes all holidays proclaimed by the President and Calaveras leaders made its decision at a special meeting held earlier this week.

The City of Angels Camp and the City of Sonora offices are open and operating normally.